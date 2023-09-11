Weik Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 177.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $116.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.68. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

