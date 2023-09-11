Weik Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weik Capital Management raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $167.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

