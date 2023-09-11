Weik Capital Management Has $643,000 Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,500,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $47,578,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $16,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $167.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.74. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.