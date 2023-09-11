Weik Capital Management Has $1 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.27 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

