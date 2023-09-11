Weik Capital Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weik Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

