Weik Capital Management Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weik Capital Management cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.1% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,892,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $299,211,000 after buying an additional 271,487 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,289,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $162,629,000 after buying an additional 125,454 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Comcast by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 317,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Comcast by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 391,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

