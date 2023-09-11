Wedbush Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $370.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.64.

SAM opened at $374.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.76 and its 200-day moving average is $328.60. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

