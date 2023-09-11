Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stake Trimmed by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Wayfair comprises 0.6% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wayfair by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on W shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,361,760.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,287.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,423,015.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,552,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,287.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,836 shares of company stock worth $6,747,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of W opened at $71.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.18. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

