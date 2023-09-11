Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.85.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.0284 dividend. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

