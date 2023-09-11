Wanchain Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.59 million and $2.44 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00025141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,051,871 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

