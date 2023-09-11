W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $689.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $702.24.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

