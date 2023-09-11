Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $3.38

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $95.09 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00013187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,666.32 or 1.00015951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.57002118 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $3,893,677.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

