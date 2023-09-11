Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.67.
Volkswagen Price Performance
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.
