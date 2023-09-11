Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 138,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 3,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Visa by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 76,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $247.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $460.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

