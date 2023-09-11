Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Visa were worth $37,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
V stock opened at $247.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $460.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.49.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
