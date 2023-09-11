Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Visa were worth $37,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V stock opened at $247.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $460.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.