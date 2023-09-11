Viju Menon Sells 5,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

SYK opened at $289.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.72. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

