Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 879.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.59% of Verisk Analytics worth $164,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.38 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $246.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.97.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,473. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

