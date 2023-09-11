Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Verint Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $130,667.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $130,667.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $266,570.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,579,638.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,093 shares of company stock worth $3,766,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 43.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 49.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $533,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

