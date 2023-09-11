Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.4% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

