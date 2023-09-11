Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.40% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $79.21.
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
