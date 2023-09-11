Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Dan L Duncan Foundation

Dan L Duncan Foundation cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 28.5% of Dan L Duncan Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dan L Duncan Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $161.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

