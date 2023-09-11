Valiant Capital Management L.P. Takes $418,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Beyond Meat comprises 0.0% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BYND. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 3.1 %

BYND opened at $10.94 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $704.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

