Valiant Capital Management L.P. Takes $29.83 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 607,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,833,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.4% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $60.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

