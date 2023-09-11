Valiant Capital Management L.P. Invests $15.43 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 477,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,431,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.2% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.34 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

