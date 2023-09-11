Valiant Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 380,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned 0.35% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,136,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 61,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $34.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.