Valiant Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,977,000. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.8% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of CrowdStrike at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 192,837 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 190,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $168.09 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.29. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -409.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.51.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,398,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

