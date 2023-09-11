Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

