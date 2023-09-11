UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,789 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 220,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,033,000 after buying an additional 55,823 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 10,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,115,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $999,902,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

