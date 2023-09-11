UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160,538 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $999,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $480.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

