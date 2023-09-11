United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average is $179.05. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

