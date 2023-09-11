Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Two Sigma Investments LP’s 4th Largest Position

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 80,822 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $255,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $211.80 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

