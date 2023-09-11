UniBot (UNIBOT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66.05 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can now be purchased for about $66.05 or 0.00257457 BTC on exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $66.05 million and $7.67 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 65.17260212 USD and is up 13.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $7,029,643.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

