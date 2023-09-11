UBS Group Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $140.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

ICE opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,636 shares of company stock valued at $762,279 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after buying an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

