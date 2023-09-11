UBS Group Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $60.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.53.

CARR stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

