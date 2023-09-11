Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $128.01 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,229,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,011,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Starbucks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 64,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 34,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 107.5% in the first quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 153,524 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 79,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $95.28 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

