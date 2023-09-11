Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 675,685 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675,685 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Invesco QQQ worth $144,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $372.58 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.90.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.