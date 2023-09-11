Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 133,607 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.87% of Pinterest worth $161,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,525 shares of company stock valued at $19,098,481 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.