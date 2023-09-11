Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,223 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 384,348 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.24% of Autodesk worth $109,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Autodesk by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $219.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

