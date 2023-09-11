Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 376.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558,230 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.23% of General Motors worth $118,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $32.95 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

