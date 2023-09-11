Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 2,897,032 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 379.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897,032 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.58% of ON worth $113,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,956,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ON by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ON by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 828,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONON. BTIG Research began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.27. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

