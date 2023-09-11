Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 283,712 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 269.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,712 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $127,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $325.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.45 and its 200 day moving average is $331.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.