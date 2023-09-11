Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 1,204,210 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,210 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $181,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

