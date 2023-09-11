Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,262,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,087,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.23% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KDP opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

