Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 951.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,063 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,373 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Boeing worth $151,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average is $212.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

