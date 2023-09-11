Two Sigma Investments LP Has $243.14 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $243,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PG&E by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Skaana Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PG&E by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PG&E from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

PG&E Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PCGU opened at $145.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.54. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.375 dividend. This represents a $5.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.