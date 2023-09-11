Two Sigma Investments LP Has $178.37 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,606 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 0.5% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of General Dynamics worth $178,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 469.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 254,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $217.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.