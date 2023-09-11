Two Sigma Investments LP Has $172.38 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,093 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.38% of Kimberly-Clark worth $172,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $127.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

