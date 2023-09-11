Two Sigma Investments LP Has $147.50 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 238.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120,768 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.38% of Newmont worth $147,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,084 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

