Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 339.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,977 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.26% of Norfolk Southern worth $124,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $195.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.81 and its 200 day moving average is $215.41.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

