Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,472,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $132,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,541,940. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $74.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

